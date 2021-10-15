Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In yet another success for the security forces, a terrorist, who was involved in a recent civilian killings in Srinagar, was neutralised in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, said the police.

In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the slain terrorist has been identified as Shahid Bashir Sheikh, adding that he was a resident of Srinagar. It said that an AK-47 assault rifle was recovered from the site of the encounter.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh of Srinagar. He was involved in recent killing of civilian (Mohammed Safi Dar, PDD Department’s staff) on October 2. AK 47 rifle was used in his killing. One AK rifle along with Magazine and ammunition recovered," Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the security forces had neutralised Imtiaz Ahmad Dar, a terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba's The Resistance Front (TRF). The officials said that Dar was involved in killing of a civilian in the Valley.

The terrorists have increased their attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent days. As per the official data, 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists in 2021 so far. Out of the 28 killed, five persons belong to local Hindu or Sikh communities and two non-local Hindu labourers.

Officials, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that terrorists are frustrated with the recent encounters by the security forces in the Valley and thus have changed their strategy, attacking civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The hybrid terrorists used by these terror groups for these targeted killings are mostly engaged in normal jobs and are used for such killings using small weapons. They return to their normal routine after carrying out such acts," ANI quoted government sources as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma