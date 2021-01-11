Giving details, the ministry said that the adaptation of Central Laws and State Laws in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is one of the key achievements of the Centre.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that the number of terrorist incidents in 2020 till November 15 decreased by 63.93 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir compared to the same period in 2019.

While giving a brief about its annual achievements in the union territory, the Home Ministry said that casualties among civilians till November 15, 2020, decreased by 14.28 per cent, adding that there was also a decrease in fatalities of Special Forces Personnel by 29.11 per cent.

Giving details, the ministry said that the adaptation of Central Laws and State Laws in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is one of the key achievements of the Centre.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2020 was notified on 31.03.2020. It removes difficulties with regard to section 75 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 for administering oath to new judges appointed to the common High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. A Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal was established at Jammu on 08.06.2020," the government said.

The MHA also said that one-time financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh per family provided to 36,384 displaced families from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb under the Prime Minister Development Package.

One-time financial assistance at the rate of Rs 5.5 Lakh per family for the 5,764 families of West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) in Jammu and Kashmir is also being provided at par with displaced persons of PoJK and Chhamb, it said.

The central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma