Terrorist Gunned Down By Security Forces In Kulgam Encounter, Search On To Nab Others

Security personnel approach a site after an encounter broke out between security forces and the terrorists, in Kulgam. (ANI Photo/File)

A TERRORIST was on Thursday gunned down by security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The terrorist, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was killed in an encounter at Asthan Marg in general area of Kausarnag in Kulgam.

The gunfight began after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorist hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

Search was going on to nab the others, police said.

Earlier, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a "major infiltration attempt" by a terrorist along the Line of Control in Tangdhar Sector of Union Territory's Kupwara.

The officials of the Indian Army said that they eliminated the terrorist on the basis of intelligence input, which they confirmed by other intelligence agencies regarding the infiltration of a group of LeT terrorists through Forward Sudpura in Karnah Tehsil of Kupwara District.

"Based on the intelligence inputs about a likely attempt of infiltration/smuggling war-like stores/narcotics in Tangdhar, an Army unit had intensified anti-infiltration efforts. At midnight, movements of suspected infiltrators were detected who fired at troops," the Indian Army officials said in an official statement.

The Army officials suspected the eliminated terrorist of belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit and recovered one AK series rifle and a pistol from his possession.

"As per agencies, the eliminated terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Shakur, s/o Yakub, aged 32 years belonging to Syedpura in PoJK," the Army's statement read.

The terrorist, suspected to be of LeT, was killed in a strong retaliatory fire. Search operations are in progress in the area. "One AK-series rifle and one pistol have been recovered. Operations are still in progress," Army officials added.

(With ANI inputs)