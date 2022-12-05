 Terrorist Group TRF Issues A Hit List Of 56 Kashmiri Pandits

AMID the frequent terrorist attacks in Kashmir, a recently released list of 56 employees from the community by the terrorist group has left the valley in a state of fear.

Several Kashmiri Pandits have shifted back to Jammu under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) in the aftermath of targeted killings by terrorists and have been on a protest for over 200 days, demanding relocation.

A blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF) recently published a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees under the PMRP and warned them of attacks.

"Terror groups have previously sent us threat letters, but this time, the warning is accompanied by a list of employees. This has created a fear not only among the protesting employees but the entire community," Ranjan Zutshi, one of the protesting employees, told PTI on Monday.

He also said that the latest warning cannot be dismissed as propaganda as they have all the relevant information about the employees.

Zutshi, demanding an investigation, said that it shows the terror ecosystem is deeply rooted and needs to be dismantled by taking strict action against the overground supporters.

"The government must find out who leaked such vital information to terrorists. The police should take such things seriously and ensure the safety of those employees who are still stationed in the valley," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Rakesh Kumar, an employee, also said that their demands for the last 208 days have gone unanswered.

"The government is stopping our salaries and using pressure tactics to force us to move back to our place of posting in the Valley. How can we even think of returning in such a situation?" he said.

Kumar also said that the pandits leaving in the valley have decided not to join their duties as it is directly linked to their life and death.

"We can work only if we are alive…the government should immediately relocate us to save our families, who are suffering immensely, both mentally as well as financially," he said.