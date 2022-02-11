Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Terrorists on Friday attacked a joint party of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. At least four security personnel were injured in the terrorist attack while one police personnel lost his life, news agency ANI reported. The attack reportedly took place in Nishat Park area near New Hospital in Bandipora.

All injured personnel were taken to the hospital, of which four of them are reported to be stable. The three injured personnel belong to Jammu Kashmir Police whereas one injured personnel belongs to Border Security Force (BSF).

This is second such attack on security forces in Bandipora since December 2021. On December 10 last year, two police personnel made supreme sacrifice on the line of duty in a terror attack near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora.

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma