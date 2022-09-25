‘Terrorism Shouldn’t Be Used As Political Tool’: Jaishankar On Roadblocks In Blacklisting Terrorists

FOLLOWING repeated delays in designating Pakistan-based terrorists under the UN sanctions regime, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that terrorism should not be used as a "political tool" and the idea that something is blocked without assigning a reason defies logic.

"We do believe that in any process, if any party is taking a decision, they need to be transparent about it. So the idea that something is blocked without assigning a reason, it sort of challenges common sense, "Jaishankar said, as quoted by the news agency PTI on Saturday, after wrapping up the New York leg of his visit to the US with his address to the UN General Assembly high-level session.

Responding to a question by PTI about repeated holds and blocks on proposals to list Pakistan-based terror group leaders under the UN sanctions regime, and whether this was discussed with his global counterparts as he met during the high-level General Assembly week.

"It came up in some of my meetings. I also mentioned it in my BRICS intervention," he said, referring to the meeting held Thursday on the margins of the General Assembly between the foreign ministers and officials of many countries.

In his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) address on Saturday, Jaishankar stated that no rhetoric, no matter how sanctimonious, can ever cover up blood stains and that nations who defend proclaimed terrorists in the United Nations advance neither their own interests nor their reputation, a clear reference to China and Pakistan.

"Having borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a "zero-tolerance" approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation. And no rhetoric, however sanctimonious, can ever cover up blood stains, "Jaishankar said in the UN General Debate.

"The United Nations responds to terrorism by sanctioning its perpetrators. Those who politicise the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime, sometimes even to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril. Believe me, they advance neither their own interests nor indeed their reputation," he said.