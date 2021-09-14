Several Afghan refugees living in Delhi staged a protest against the Taliban on Tuesday. Many demonstrators among them also raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The protestors sought India's support against Pakistan's terrorism.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Afghan refugees living in Delhi on Tuesday (September 24) held a protest against the Taliban, reported news agency ANI. The demonstration was accompanied by people shouting anti-Pakistan slogans.

"My relatives were living in Panjshir. Pakistan airforce killed my relatives, my cousins, that is why we are here to protest against Pakistan," a protestor told ANI.

Several protestors carried placards that read "Terrorism and Pakistan are the same sides of a coin" and "ISI leave Afghanistan." Few of them also raised slogans to support the Afghan resistance movement.

"We want India to support us against Pak terrorism. We are protesting against the Taliban and ISI," another protestor, Sapur said.

"The ISI is interfering in our country. ISI Chief went to Afghanistan (during the takeover)," he added.

Earlier on Saturday (September 11), Afghan nationals residing in Germany staged anti-Taliban protests in Hamburg and urged the international community to exert pressure on the insurgent group to safeguard women's rights in Afghanistan and protect the country's honor. They waved posters engraved with their demands for ensuring women's rights in Afghanistan, the country's existence, and the defense of national honor, as well as freedom, human rights, and civil rights, the Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Since the Taliban toppled the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government to take control of Afghanistan on 15 August, rallies and protests supporting the rights of Afghan citizens and denouncing the Taliban rule have flared in several countries across the world. Protests were held in the US, Australia, Canada, the UK, and Austria against the Taliban, condemning their aggressive advance and atrocities in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, thousands of Afghans protested against the Taliban in the southern city of Kandahar on Tuesday, after residents were asked to vacate a residential army colony. Protesters gathered in front of the governor's house in Kandahar after around 3,000 families were asked to leave the colony.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha