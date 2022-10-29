Terrorism One Of Greatest Threats To Humanity: Jaishankar At UNSC Counter-Terrorism Meet

IN THE absence of adequate regulatory mechanisms, India on Saturday alerted the world about the potential repercussions of "non-state actors" misusing new technologies like encrypted messaging and crypto-currency. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called for coordinated international action to address the issue.

Addressing a special meeting of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), Jaishankar said that the social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the "toolkit" of terror networks and that the terror groups, their "ideological fellow-travellers" and "lone wolf" attackers have significantly enhanced their capabilities by gaining access to new technologies.

The UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism would receive a voluntary donation of $500,000 from New Delhi this year, he added, while also reaffirming India's commitment to fighting terrorism.

The foreign affairs minister also said that Pakistan and other nations that turned terrorism into a "state-funded enterprise" had been put on notice by the UN's anti-terror sanctions framework.

Jaishnakar said, the technological advancements of the last two decades have fundamentally changed how the world operates, and the newest and most promising technologies, such as virtual private networks, encrypted messaging services, blockchain, and virtual currencies, offer a very bright future for both the social and economic spheres.

He did add that there is another aspect to it, particularly in relation to terrorism.

"These very technologies have also thrown up new challenges for the governments and regulatory bodies due to their potential vulnerability for misuse by non-state actors, given the very nature of some of these technologies and the nascent regulatory environment," Jaishankar said.

"In recent years, terrorist groups, their ideological fellow-travellers, particularly in open and liberal societies, and 'lone wolf' attackers, have significantly enhanced their capabilities by gaining access to these technologies," he added.

The External Affairs Minister described terrorism as "one of the gravest threats" to humanity, Jaishankar said In order to tackle the threat, the UN Security Council has developed an important infrastructure over the past 20 years that is centred on the counter-terrorism sanctions regime.

"This has been very effective in putting those countries on notice that have turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise," he said.

"Despite this, the threat of terrorism is only growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa, as successive reports of the 1267 Sanctions Committee Monitoring Reports have highlighted," he said.