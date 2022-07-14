Terror Module Planning To Target PM Modi, Establish Islamic Govt In India By 2047 Busted In Bihar; 3 Arrested

The Bihar Police on Wednesday said it has busted a terror module, with links to the extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), that was planning to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and establish an "Islamic government" in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence.

It has also arrested three people, including one Mohammad Jallauddin, a retired Jharkhand police officer. The police said Jallauddin was also associated with the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

A report by India Today claimed that Jallauddin, along with another accused identified as Athar Parvez, was planning to target PM Modi during his visit to Bihar on July 12. It said the Jallauddin and Parvez, who were being trained in Phulwari Sharif, also held couple of meetings on July 6 and 7 to discuss ways to target the Prime Minister.

'INDIA VISION 2047' DOCUMENT RECOVERED

The eight-page document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' was also recovered by the Bihar Police during the raid from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna.

The document, which is marked 'not for circulation', states that the PFI is confident that even if 10 per cent of the total Muslim population rally behind it, the organisation would "subjugate the majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India."

"To achieve this goal, this roadmap has been prepared to be kept in mind by all the PFI leaders and accordingly guide the PFI cadres, in particular and Muslim community, in general towards this goal," the document says, as reported by news agency ANI.

"All our frontal organisations including Party should be focussed on expanding and recruiting new members. We would begin to recruit and train members into our PE department wherein they should be given training on attacking and defensive techniques, use of swords, rods, and other weapons," it added.

The document says that the PFI is also planning to recruit "loyal Muslims" into government departments, including the Army and police. It is also planning to "create a split" between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and lower caste Hindus.

"In the scenario of a full-fledged showdown with the State, apart from relying on our trained PE cadres, we would need help from friendly Islamic countries. In the last few years, PFI has developed friendly relationship with Turkey, a flagbearer of Islam. Efforts are on to cultivate reliable friendship in some other Islamic countries," it states, as reported by ANI.