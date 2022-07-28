Terror Module Linked To International Radical Outfits Busted In Assam; 11 Arrested

Mustafa(Left), who runs a madrassa in Morigao, Afsaruddin Bhuyan (Middle) and Abbas Ali (Right) arrested by Assam Police. (ANI/photo)

The Assam Police along with Central agencies on Thursday detained 11 people in connection with Islamic fundamentalism and linked with Bangladesh-based radical outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

"Assam Police has detained 11 persons from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts. They are connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits viz. AQIS and ABT. Further action is being taken per law," GP Singh, Special DGP L&O, Border, Director V&AC & Chief Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force, Assam.

Jamiul Huda Madrassa, a building at Sahariagaon of Morigaon has been sealed. It is suspected of being a harbour or safe house of the detained persons, added the police.

"We got info about a man named Mustafa who runs a madrassa in Moriabari associated with anti-national activities. He's linked with the financing of the Ansarullah Bangla Team related to Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. Case registered under various sections of UAPA," said Aparna N, SP, Morigaon.

The police have seized numerous electronic devices and incriminating documents from detained persons. Further investigation and operations are being carried out to unearth the linkages and network. "It's an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," added Special DGP GP Singh.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The government-run madrasas have already been shut down in the state. These are two religious madrasas. We have already sealed one and the district administration was instructed to shift the children from there to a nearby school."

Recently, al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri issued an appeal to his groups to intrude in Assam, stated the Assam top cop. He added, "Their quarterly magazine is now published in Bengali, with an aim to radicalise youths from Assam which may be very dangerous."

(With ANI Inputs)