Terror Links To Anti-India Acts: Why Popular Front Of India Has Been Banned | Explained

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an “unlawful association”, banning it for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The ban came after over 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday. The state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat have recommended banning PFI, the Centre stated in its notification.

The associates of PFI, including, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, have also been declared as an unlawful association.

Late on Tuesday night, the MHA made the announcement through a notification issued, declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

What Is The Popular Front Of India?

The PFI, which is prominently present in Southern India, came into existence in February 2007 when three Muslim organisations joined forces for a merger. These three groups were the National Democratic Front in Kerala, the Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu and the Karnataka Forum for Dignity.

Why Centre Banned PFI?

The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalisation of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country.

PFI and its associations have been pursuing secret agenda, working towards undermining the concept of democracy and showing sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set-up of the country.

As per the MHA, there had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups and some activists of the PFI have joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Some of these PFI cadres linked to ISIS have been killed in these conflict theatres and some have been arrested by State Police and Central Agencies also the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The Centre on its notification said that the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

A large number of criminal cases were registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts. The PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006.

However, the ban on PIF has little effect on its associate Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The SDPI, a political party that gained footprints in many parts of the country, formed in 2009 has not come under the purview of the action.

(With Agency Inputs)