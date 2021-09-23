New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the festive season in the country, the security intelligence agencies have issued a terror alert in the Jammu and Kashmir Valley regarding the cross-border movement of Pakistan and Afghanistan-based terrorists, who are planning to execute terror attacks in the country in the upcoming months.

As per the inputs received by the intelligence agencies, terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba, Harkat ul-Ansar (HuA) and Hizbul Mujahideen are helping Afghan-origin terrorists enter the Indian border and planning to attack the country.

"After Taliban took over the government in Afghanistan, we have got the input regarding the movement of Afghanistan based terrorists entering India with the help of Pakistan-based terrorist organizations which are backed by ISI," said an official, as quoted by news agency ANI.

As per the intelligence, around 40 terrorists are stationed near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nakyal sector in Pakistan and are trained in crossing the Poonch River by using tubes and snorkelling to enter the Indian side.

"We have got the inputs that these terrorist are trained in making Tiffin bomb. The raw material will be provided to them through sleeper cells active in India. All agencies concerned, the state police and paramilitary have been issued alert about the intel inputs," added the official.

Meanwhile, Six government employees were sacked in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly having terror links, said sources. The dismissed government employees include Abdul Hamid Wani, Jaffer Hussain Butt, Mohd Rafi Butt, Liyaqat Ali Kakroo, Tariq Mehmood Kohl and Showkat Ahmad Khan.

Among the government employees, Abdul Hamid Wani, a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district has been working as a teacher. Sources said Wani was district commander of terrorist outfit Allah Tigers, before being in government service.

He reportedly secured employment without any selection process, by leveraging Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) influence. He was among key speakers and organizers of the 2016 Chalo Programmes following the terrorist Burhan Wani encounter. He allegedly propagates secessionist ideology.



(With Agency Inputs)

