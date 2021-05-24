Coronavirus India News: AIIMS Director Dr Guleria also said that there is "no proof or any kind of indication" that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will severely affect children.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the terms Black Fungus and Yellow Fungus are "misleading" and can lead to confusion. It said that people with low immunity can get infected with mucormycosis, candida and asporogenous infections, adding that they are mainly found in sinuses, nose, bone around the eyes and can enter the brain.

"The colour of fungus can be seen differently if it develops in different areas. Fungal infection is not a communicable disease," AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said while addressing a press conference.

Dr Guleria also said that there is "no proof or any kind of indication" that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will severely affect children. He, however, said that children have suffered collateral damage due to mental stress and smartphone addiction amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It has been said that children will be infected the most in the third wave but Pediatrics Association has said that this is not based on facts. It might not impact children so people should not fear," he noted.

Dr Guleria also dismissed reports that COVID-19 can spread from animals to humans, saying data is available only on the transmission of the virus from humans to animals "as seen in a zoo in New York during the first wave".

Speaking about post COVID symptoms, he said that if signs are there for four to 12 weeks, then it is called ongoing symptomatic COVID or post-acute COVID syndrome. If symptoms are seen for more than 12 weeks, it is called a post-COVID syndrome, he added.

"Chronic fatigue syndrome is seen, which requires symptomatic treatment. There's another symptom generally termed as 'brain fog' on social media, seen in COVID recovered who find difficulty in concentration and suffer from insomnia and depression," Dr Guleria said.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that there has been a steady decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been observed since the last 17 days in India.

He said that there has been 2.6 times increase in the number of COVID tests done in the past 15 weeks in the country along with a steady dip in the weekly positivity rate reported in the last two weeks.

"A total of 14.56 crore (1st and 2nd doses) vaccines have been administered to people above 45 years of age. While 1.06 crore vaccines (1st dose) has been administered to people between 18 and 44 years of age," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma