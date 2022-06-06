Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan on Sunday received a threat letter raising security concerns for the actor amid the debates over the brutal murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Following the threat letter, the Maharashtra Department of Home Affairs today strengthened the security for Salman Khan.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a 'Threat letter' to the Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. According to the police, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after a morning walk when an unidentified man kept there a letter which mentioned a threat to kill him and his actor-son.

Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bandra police station and a further probe is underway, Mumbai Police said.

Statements of actor Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan have been recorded by Mumbai Police after the actor received a threat letter yesterday, June 5. Statements of a total of 4 people have been recorded so far.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter:

Amid the ongoing investigations of Sidhu Moose Wala's killing gangster Lawerence Bishnoi who's being interrogated in the case was also questioned about the threat letter addressed to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, police sources said.

Addressed to the actor, the letter had 'L.B and G.B' written at the end, thus pointing to the gangsters' -- Lawrence Bishnoi and his partner Goldy Brar -- initials. The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on June 5. The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), said the police sources on condition of anonymity.

Crime Branch Team Visits Salman's home:

A Mumbai Police team on Monday visited Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in suburban Bandra and heightened security around the premises, a day after the actor and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them. Five officials of the Mumbai crime branch along with local police personnel visited Salman Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area and spoke to his family members.

They spent about an hour at the actor's home and then left, an official said. The police also visited the spot where Salim Khan had got the threat letter, he said. Taking serious cognisance of the letter, the police are scanning the footage of various CCTVs installed in the area to identify the person who had left the threat note on the bench there, the official said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan