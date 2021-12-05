Kohima | Jagran News Desk: Tensions erupted at Oting in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday morning after security forces allegedly fired at some civilians suspecting them to be National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. Following the incident, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces that led to a clash between them and the officials.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has condemned the deaths of the civilians and directed officials to form a high-level special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the matter, saying "justice delivered as per the law of the land".

"The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families and speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate and justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections," Rio tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and said that he is "anguished over the unfortunate incident" in Mon. "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State government will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Shah tweeted.

According to some reports, dozens of civilians were killed by the security forces at Oting on Saturday evening. The security forces had planned an ambush on the Tiru-Oting road, but mistook the civilians as NSCN militants, killing 13 of them.

"Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. Cause of loss of lives being probed by a Court of Inquiry at highest level and appropriate action will be taken," news agency ANI quoted Assam Rifles officials as saying.

"The Security Forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation, including one soldier who succumbed to his injuries. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted," they added.

Meanwhile, Konyak (tribe) leaders, quoted by Indian Express, said that six people were immediately killed while seven others succumbed to their injuries later. They said that 11 others are injured while adding that two people are still missing.

"We want action against the guilty personnel. If justice is not delivered, the families will not receive the bodies," Indian Express quoted the Konyak leaders as saying. "We are going to all national and international human rights organisations".

