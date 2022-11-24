Tension Grips Meghalaya Again, Police Vehicles Attacked; Govt Suspends Internet

Meghlaya state government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile Internet and data services in 7 districts of Meghalaya till Saturday morning.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Thu, 24 Nov 2022 10:59 PM IST
Minute Read
ANI Image

FRESH tension gripped Meghalaya's capital Shillong after miscreants torched a traffic booth and attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus on Thursday, reported the news agency ANI.

The incident took place while some groups were holding a protest against the violence on the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22.

Six persons, including five from Meghalaya and personnel of Assam Forest Guard, were killed in the firing incident at the Mukroh area of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

Reportedly, the protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at police forces deployed to calm tensions.

Security personnel were forced to lob tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and enforce the order.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI over the phone, S. Nongtnger, SP of East Khasi Hills, Shillong, said three police vehicles, including a city bus and a gypsy, were damaged in the incident.

"The miscreants torched a traffic booth in the city and hurled petrol bombs at police personnel," the SP said.

On Wednesday, both Assam and Meghalaya governments demanded a probe by a central agency into the incident.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said a central agency should investigate the firing incident.

"I have also held discussions with the Assam chief minister about the incident. We demand that a central agency investigate the matter. The NIA or CBI should inquire into the incident. The Assam government also agreed to this and said they will cooperate with the probe, should it be ordered by the central government," Sangma said.

Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, too, said on Wednesday, "The Assam government has requested the central government for a CBI probe into the firing incident in the Mukroh area, along the Assam-Meghalaya border."

Meanwhile, the suspension of mobile Internet and data services that was ordered on Tuesday after firing by the Assam Police that left five civilians of Meghalaya and an Assam forest guard dead in West Jaintia Hills district has been extended in 7 districts of Meghalaya till Saturday morning, officials were quoted as saying by IANS.

(With inputs from agencies)

