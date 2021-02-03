The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement said that "the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government on Wednesday put up a sharp statement against the global celebrities and others commenting in support of the farmers' protest. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement said that "the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible".

The sharp remarks from the MEA came after protesting farmers won global attention recently with prominent Hollywood pop superstar Rihanna and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of their months-long campaign against agriculture laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement also said, "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken".

The MEA also said that the Indian government is concerned about the ongoing impasse and is working thoroughly to resolve the issue at the earliest. "We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the MEA said.

"Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, and offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India," the statement added.

Issuing a strong response to the recent comments by individuals, India further said, "The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming."

On the incidents of violence that were witnessed on January 26, MEA said, "It is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India's Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital."

The MEA further said that some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. "Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere," MEA said while recalling the recent attacks on Mahatma Gandhi statues around the world.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan