Temperature Dips In Delhi Due To Western Disturbance; Check IMD Forecast

DELHIITES woke up to a stormy morning on Monday with a minimum temperature recorded at 8.7 degrees Celcius, which is two notches below average. The weather department predicted that the strong surface wind will continue during the day with the maximum temperature reaching 22 degrees Celcius.

The sudden change in the weather condition of Delhi is due to the western disturbance and as per the weather forecast, the temperature is expected to rise from Tuesday.

The national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 119 (moderate) on Monday with relative humidity at 57 per cent around 8.30 am, as reported by PTI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its newly released forecast said on Monday, “Strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) with occasionally gusty winds (speed 40 kmph) likely to prevail over northwest India during next three days.”

Earlier, the national capital recorded the highest temperature of 27.7 degrees Celcius, which was five notches above the season’s average.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the minimum and maximum temperatures can slightly fall with the arrival of cold northwesterly winds. He also said that the temperature will further drop on Monday.

“However, this impact will be short-lived, with a rise in temperature expected once again from Tuesday onwards as wind speeds drop," Srivastava further said.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius in the national capital, which was four degrees higher than the season’s average. However, the relative humidity varied between 95 per cent and 45 per cent.

The IMD has also predicted rain in 12 states and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The western Himalayan region will also witness a light western disturbance beginning on the night of February 14, as predicted by IMD.

IMD also predicted snowfall, light rain, and lightning at isolated places of Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during February 15-16.