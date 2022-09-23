Telecom Bill: New Regulations Likely To Be Implemented In Next 10 Months; What Will Change

UNION Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that the new telecom bill is expected to be in place in 6–10 months. However, he also asserted that the government is not in a hurry. The Department of Telecommunications has set a deadline of October 20 for the draft bill.

The draft Telecom Bill 2022 has clear focus on Protection of users and light touch regulation.

Spectrum is the basic raw material of Telecom services. If we have to make India a very important power in Telecom technology then we need to have a framework which allow efficient and very effective use of Spectrum



- Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw



The government released the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

The bill will replace three laws: the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933; and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

Ashwini said that the PM instructed him to draught a bill keeping users' security in focus. Both service providers and users should know the caller's identity.

According to the telecom minister, the new bill will broaden the definition of telecommunication services to include OTT communication services, internet-based and broadcasting services, among others, which industry experts said could mean that OTT players would have to take licences and be asked to follow the same rules as telecom service providers.

The new telecom bill provides a legal framework for preventing harrassment for users from unwanted calls and messages. It can be seen as a move that will provide massive relief to millions of users.

The spectrum purchased in previous auctions will be valid until the end date, while existing spectrum assigned through the administrative process will be valid for five years from the day the bill enters into force or until the term period expires, whichever is earlier.

The Bill establishes the right to file an appeal with the appellate authority. It also makes it possible for the central government to establish an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, such as arbitration, mediation, or another form of dispute resolution.