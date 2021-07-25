Ramappa Temple is held as a masterpiece of Kakatiya style of temple architecture with the use of engineering innovation by creating floating bricks, sand-box foundations, material selection knowledge and ingenuity in stone sculpting as a technological ensemble.

Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The 13th century Ramappa temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in South Indian state of Telangana, was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site on Sunday. Rudreswara Temple, also known as the Ramappa Temple, is situated at Palampet in Mulugu district of Telangana.

The UNESCO statement says that the sculptural art and decoration specific to the time and Kakatiya Empire have an outstanding universal value.

European merchants and travelers were mesmerised by the beauty of the temple and one such traveler had remarked that the temple was the 'brightest star in the galaxy of medieval temples of the Deccan,' an official release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the development and wrote in a tweet, "Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness."

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao also expressed his happiness and tweeted, "Happy to share the good news that the 800-year-old Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple in Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site. My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort. This is the first world heritage site from Telangana. Next aim is to get world heritage city status for our capital city Hyderabad.”

Once listed in UNESCO world heritage register, apart from featuring in the tourism textbooks worldwide, the sites also get the access to UN conservation funding and also the protection under Geneva conventions in the events of war and conflicts.

