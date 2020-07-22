Chief Minister Chandrashekhar handed over the appointment letter to Ms Santoshi and asked the state officials to post Mrs Santoshi in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

The Telangana government on Wednesday appointed Santoshi, wife of Col Santosh Babu who was martyred in recent clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, as a Deputy collector. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar handed over the appointment letter to Ms Santoshi and instructed the state officials to post Ms Santoshi in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

"The state government has appointed Ms Santoshi, wife of Col Santosh Babu who was martyred in the recent clashes on the Indo-China Border, as Deputy Collector," an official release said.

Rao also directed his secretary Smita Sabharwal to help Santoshi till she receives proper training and settles down in her job, it said. Ms Santoshi also received documents on the allotment of a house site measuring 711 square yards in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister had lunch with 20 members of Santoshi’s family at Pragati Bhavan. He also assured them that the government would always stand by Col Santosh Babus family.

Santoshi thanked the Chief Minister and the district Collector for the help.

“In remembrance of the martyrdom of Col Santosh Babu, CM came to our house and helped…the Collector invited me today, showed the place (land in Hyderabad) to me and gave the related documents. I am thankful to the CM and Collector,” Santoshi told reporters.



On June 19, The CM had announced a residential plot and Group 1 job for Col Santosh Babu's wife, adding that he himself would personally go to the Colonel Babu’s house and hand over the help. He had said that he would extend all help to the family.



(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha