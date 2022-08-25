Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh Arrested Again Amid Furore Over His Prophet Slur

The Hyderabad police on Thursday again arrested the suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh under a preventive detention provision amid continuing protests for his re-arrest for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad. The suspended BJP MLA was picked up from his residence under Act No.1 of 1986 (Preventive Detention Act), police said.

T Raja was on Tuesday granted bail soon after his arrest over his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. His remarks created a massive uproar in the state triggering protests and detentions by the police.

#WATCH | Telangana police arrests suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad.



Massive protests had taken place on August 23, against the leader for his alleged statement. pic.twitter.com/PzwxHWHcY8 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

In a second video that he uploaded today, Raja Singh blamed Telangana ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Mahmood Ali for the communally tense situation in Hyderabad. He alleged that Rama Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, created the situation by allowing standup comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad despite his repeated requests not to give permission as the artist had insulted Hindu Gods.

In the video, he denied targeting any religion. The legislator also alleged that the state government was planning to have him arrested as the police served him notices in old cases. "I may be arrested, externed or they may use the Preventive Detention Act against me," he said. The MLA, however, said this was 'dharam yudh' and he was not scared of jail, bullet or even capital punishment.

On BJP suspending him from the party, Raja Singh said he would submit his explanation to the party. With regard to the cases booked against him, he said he would fight them legally.

Raja Singh said three months ago that Munawar Faruqui's programme was cancelled due to their protest but KTR (K.T. Rama Rao) invited him and ensured that he conducted his show. "KTR is an atheist. He invited the comedian and provided him with police security. There was lathi charge on Ram bhakts. I was arrested on the first day and kept under house arrest the second day," he said.

Raja had released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet which led to a huge furore demanding action against him. He was taken into custody on the same day, however, he was released on Tuesday after the Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith.

Following the ruckus over his video, the BJP suspended him and said that his remarks were against the party's line. The suspension letter issued to Raja read, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Earlier the party had suspended its two national spokespersons- Nupur Sharma for commenting against the Prophet and Delhi leader Naveen Jindal for similar remarks.

(With Agency Inputs)