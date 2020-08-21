Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire broke out at the Left Bank Power House at Srisailam in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Friday morning, reported news agency PTI, adding that nine people are still feared trapped inside the facility.

A team of firefighters are present at the spot and a rescue operation is underway. Reports say that the officials tried to enter the facility at least thrice but were unable to enter because of the thick smoke.

As per initial reports, the incident happened because of a short circuit. 25 people were reportedly present at the spot out of ten have been rescued so far. Those still trapped inside the facility include six TS Genco employees and three private company employees.

Meanwhile, state minister Jagadish Reddy has reached the spot and is overseeing rescue efforts. While speaking to media, Reddy informed the mishap occurred in the first unit of the power station and four panels were damaged, adding that rescue personnel are being brought in from the Singareni collieries to support the rescue operations.

"Fire broke out in unit 1 around 10:30 PM. Ten people were able to come out. Plant's Power supply was cut off. We are trying to get help of Singareni Coal Mine, as they might have expertise in such situation. Priority is to rescue the trapped," news agency ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

Following the incident, the power generation operations at the power station have been suspended, Reddy added.

The Srisailam dam is located across the Krishna river which serves as the border between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

