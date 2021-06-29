The Telangana government has ordered the reopening of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges & all other educational institutes in online mode from July 1.

Breaking the information, news agency ANI wrote “Telangana Government orders opening of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges & all other educational institutions in online mode on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms from July 1. Attendance of teaching staff shall be limited to 50% of total strength,”



This comes after the decision of reopening schools and colleges in offline mode was scrapped by the Telangana government on the advice of experts warning a third wave of the Coronavirus.

The state government also ordered all private unaided recognised schools, which are affiliated to either State Board, CBSE, ICSE & other international Boards not to increase the fees of students during the academic session 2021-22. The state government directed all such schools to only charge tuition fees on monthly basis.

Earlier, officials from the state government said that they are considering holding classes in two batches- morning and evening. 50 per cent students and staff would be present on one day and the other half will be present the other day.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Monday. The total caseload in the state is 6,21,606, recoveries 6,04,093, and deaths 3,644.

(With inputs from ANI)

