Telangana MLA T Raja Singh Suspended By BJP Over His Prophet Muhammad Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh over his alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The 45-year-old BJP leader, known for his hard Hindutva views, has also been asked to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

"You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect," Om Pathak, BJP's central disciplinary committee secretary, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022."

Singh, an MLA from Hyderabad's Goshamahal, was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday after protest erupted in parts of the city over his alleged controversial remarks. He had released a video on Monday criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in Hyderabad.

As per the police, the case against the now suspended BJP leader was filed under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in several police stations under South, East and West Zones. Later, Singh said his video was pulled down by YouTube, but he added that he will upload "part 2" of the clip after his release as he asked why cases were registered against him.

"They removed my video from YouTube. I don't know what the police are going to do. Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for Dharma. I am ready to die for dharma," he said, as reported by PTI.

"Why there are complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita," he said.