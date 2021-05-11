Telangana Lockdown News: The lockdown will start from 10 am on Wednesday (May 12) and will continue till May 22.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced a fresh set of restrictions to stem the growth of the deadly coronavirus in the state. As per the restrictions announced by the Telangana government, the state will go under a complete lockdown for 10 days. The lockdown will start from 10 am on Wednesday (May 12) and will continue till May 22.

However, the state government has said that a 4-hour window will be given for all the activities to take place from 6 am till 10 am daily during the 10 days of lockdown. Meanwhile, to ramp up the vaccinations in the state, the government has also decided to invite global tenders for vaccines.

"The State Cabinet has decided to impose #lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring #Covid19 vaccine", a tweet from the Chief Minister's Office said.

This came as Telangana's COVID-19 tally crossed half a million as 4,826 fresh cases were added on Monday while the toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties. Telangana has been imposing night curfews since last month to stem the growth of the coronavirus in the state. The state government had imposed a night curfew on April 20 till April 30.

Earlier the authorities in Telangana had termed the situation under control in the state and said that no lockdown was required. However, with the high court criticising the authorities for not being able to manage the situation in a better way, the government decided to announce a 10-day complete lockdown to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

