Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, on Saturday announced that his government has decided to lift the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state "completely" with a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. The decision to lift the lockdown in Telangana was taken after the Chief Minister held a crucial cabinet meeting on Saturday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the Telangana government has directed all officials and departments to "lift all types of regulations imposed during the lockdown to the full extent".

"The state cabinet has decided to lift the lockdown completely. The number of coronavirus cases and positivity rate have dropped significantly in the state and the situation is under complete control. The decision was taken after reviewing the reports provided by the medical authorities to lift the lockdown to this extent," the statement read in Telugu.

The Telangana government's decision to lift the lockdown comes hours after the Union Home Ministry asked all states and union territories (UTs) to remove the restrictions in a 'carefully calibrated' manner to ensure that cases do not rise again.

"I would like to highlight that the decision to impose or ease restrictions has to be taken, based on the assessment of the situation at the ground level," said Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in his letter to all states and UTs, asking them to ramp up the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in Telangana has been brought under control thanks to the restrictions put in place. On Friday, the state reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths that pushed its caseload and toll to 6.10 lakh and 3,546 respectively.

However, the number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in the state after 1,897 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries in Telangana to 5.88 lakh with a recovery rate of 96.30 per cent. Currently, the state has over 19,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma