Hyderabad Liberation Day: Amit Shah, KCR Unfurl Tricolour At Different Venues For Same Event

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday participated in Telangana Integration Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Hyderabad.The Home Minister also unfurled the national flag at the Parade Ground. Notably, the central and state governments are hoisting national flags at separate events in Telangana to mark 75 years of Hyderabad's annexation to the Indian Union.

‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations in Hyderabad. Watch live! https://t.co/VYMmShT6D7 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2022

While Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds in Secunderabad as part of the Union Government's "Hydebarabad State Liberation Day" celebrations and reviewed a colourful parade by central paramilitary forces, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashkhar Rao unfurled the tricolour at the central lawns in Public Gardens in Hyderabad to mark the state's "Telangana National Integration Day."

Along with Home Minister Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka's Transport Minister B. Sriramulu attended the event, which saw performances by 1,200 artists from the three states.

The Union Minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"On the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’, remembering the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji, who ensured Hyderabad’s inclusion in India and freed people from the cruelties of Nizam rule."

On the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’, remembering the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji, who ensured Hyderabad’s inclusion in India and freed people from the cruelties of Nizam rule.



Paid floral tributes to the great son of mother India. pic.twitter.com/pA8rHudWuZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2022

In an apparent dig at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Shah said, "Unfortunately, 75 years have passed and those who ruled this place could not dare to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics."

The former Hyderabad State, which included Telangana and parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, joined the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, following India's military operation. For the first time, the government of India organised official celebrations to mark the occasion.

G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, had invited the Chief Ministers of all three states to the event. The Telangana government has also announced a year-long celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of Hyderabad State's accession.

Kishan Reddy stated that the BJP has been fighting for official celebrations of the day for the last 25 years. The Union Minister stated that this was the moment that people had been waiting for 74 years. He claimed that the Telangana government's decision to organise the celebrations is a victory for the people. "It doesn't matter what you call it, but the fact that the national flag is being hoisted across the state brings me joy," he said. Without naming MIM, Reddy stated that even the party that inherited the legacy of the 'Razakars' was forced to celebrate the day by hoisting the tricolour.