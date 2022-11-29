Telangana Leader YS Sharmila Detained For Second Time, Towed Away In Car While Protesting Against KCR

YS Sharmila, the president of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) and sister of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, was detained on Tuesday for the second time as she headed towards Pragathi Bhavan, the office-cum residence of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

On Tuesday, a crane brought in by police in Hyderabad toed away the car of YS Sharmila while she was inside the car. Sharmila’s YSR Telangana party launched a padayatra against the Telangana chief minister.

Earlier on Monday, a clash also broke out between Sharmila’s supporters and the ruling party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) members in Warangal. Sharmila’s padayatra targeted the KCR-led government and accused the party of corruption.

On Tuesday morning, Sharmila left for a protest rally at Pragati Bhavan which is the official residence of CM KCR. Soon after she started in her car, police brought in a crane that dragged the vehicle through the city's streets in Hyderabad.

Police also detained several YSRTP activists, female supporters of Sharmila who refused to budge and were also allegedly manhandled by women police personnel.

While Sharmila was driving a car from her convoy, high drama was observed in the streets. The windshield and windows of her car were smashed by activists of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi erstwhile called Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Chennaraopet on Monday. The YSRTP chief was, however, stopped by the police at Somajiguda circle.

#WATCH | YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila, who was detained from Somajiguda after she tried to go to Pragathi Bhavan to gherao Telangana CM’s residence, brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8mIVuDGN96 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

YSRTP members and supporters tried their best to prevent Sharmila from getting detained. Also, she locked herself in the Toyota SUV and the police summoned a tow vehicle. When she refused to come out of the vehicle the tow truck lifted the SUV and towed it away when she was inside the car.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/ojWVPmUciW — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

On Monday while she was speaking in Narsampet, Warangal, she criticised local TRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. Sharmila shouted yesterday when she was taken away by police along with her supporters and said, "Why are you arresting me? I am the victim, not the accused here.”