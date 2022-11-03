Telangana: KCR Presents Videos of Brokers To Prove MLA Poaching By BJP | Watch

BJP has denied the allegations of poaching and declared that it was a drama "scripted, directed, and produced" by the CM.

TELANGANA Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called a news conference on Thursday and presented a series of videos that he said backed his party's MLA poaching charges against the Bhartiya Janata Party.

KCR attacked the Saffron Brigade and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging them of bribing four MLAs of his Telangana Rashtriya Samithi party. He also accused PM Modi of "encourgaing this kind of politics" and said that he would ensure that "not a single vote from a weaver family" goes to the BJP.

"What more do you want, PM Modi? You have become prime minister twice. There is no bigger post than that of prime minister. Your position in the history of India will not get a place. Why this anarchy then?" he asked at a meeting in Munugode.

KCR said the videos were evidence that busted the meeting as the brokers mentioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah "20 times," PM Modi "thrice," and also referred to the change in government in Karnataka.

However, the BJP has denied the allegations of poaching and declared that it was a drama "scripted, directed, and produced" by the CM.

KCR also requested the judiciary "save the country." He also said that whenever there was an attack on the democracy of the country, the judiciary always came to its rescue.

He also added that he would be sending videos to the top judges of the Supreme Court, the High Courts, and also to the opposition leaders.

The revelations come a week after three men linked to the BJP were arrested by the Cyberabad police at Moinabad while they allegedly tried to poach four MLAs belonging to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, a TRS MLA filed a complaint with the police alleging that Ramachandra Bharati and Nanda Kumar, both belonging to the BJP, had met him and offered him Rs. 100 crore to join the party.