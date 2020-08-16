A high-alert has been sounded in several areas of the state, while over 600 buildings in capital Hyderabad have been declared vulnerable

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Incessant, heavy downpour over the past three days have triggered floods in several areas of Hyderabad and some other districts of Telangana.

A high-alert has been sounded in several areas of the state, while over 600 buildings in capital Hyderabad have been declared vulnerable, as per a report by NDTV.

An official said that the flooding has affected around five hundred houses, along with the low-lying areas around Warangal and Bhupalpally districts.

Chief Minister Rao has asked officials to be on high alert for any incidents of flooding. He said there was a threat of inundation due to overflowing tanks in Warangal and Karimnagar.

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed teams for the rescue and relief work. 12 farmers from Kundanpally village of ayshankar Bhupalpally district were rescued by a chopper. Over a thousand people have been moved to a safer location.

The Chief Minister reviewed the rain and flood situation at the Pragathi Bhavan and spoke with the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police and the Ministers, and ordered the setting up of two control rooms in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement, as per a report by ANI.

"He also instructed Ministers to coordinate with the Collectors and police officials on a regular basis," the statement further added.



All transportation between the towns of Parkal and Bhupalapalli, and Hanamkonda to Mulugu, were stopped as rainwater inundated the roads.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Telangana during the next two days," the India Meteorological Department tweeted on Saturday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja