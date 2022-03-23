Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: At least 11 people lost their lives in wee hours of Wednesday after a massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Hyderabad's Bhoiguda, said the Hyderabad police while adding that the deceased were migrant workers from Bihar.

Their dead bodies - which are beyond recognition - were found on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in the city. The Hyderabad police said that the fire control room received a call around 3 am, adding that the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours.

"Out of 12 people, one person survived. DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter," Gandhi Nagar State House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao told news agency ANI.

The officials suspect that the fire was caused by a short-cruit. However, they said the cause is being ascertained. "The fire incident took place in the morning around 3-4 am. A team of firefighters arrived immediately and doused the fire. 11 people have died and one had escaped safely from the premises. Details will be given after investigation," Hyderabad District Collector (DC) L Sharman was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, state minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav has also visited the spot and ordered officials to provide all necessary assistance to the victims. Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao has also expressed over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kins and directed Chief Secretary "to make arrangements for the repatriation of bodies of workers killed in the incident."

(This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma