Telangana HC Transfers Probe To CBI In BRS MLA Poaching Case

THE Telangana High Court on Monday transferred a case related to the poaching of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Advocate, Ram Chander Rao.

"High Court transferred BRS MLAs poaching case to CBI. The high court has also quashed the SIT. We welcome the decision," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the BRS social media convenor posted a cryptic tweet, in response to the latest development and said that it's finally a relief to the hiding mouse.

"After BJP’s 7 Attempts to handover MLA Poaching Case to CBI, finally its a relief to the hiding mouse who is now relieved from the SIT enquiry," he said.

A bench of Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy entrusted the investigation in the sensational case to the central agency after hearing the petitions of the accused who argued that they have no faith in the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government.

The court order is seen as a jolt to the BRS government in the state and is expected to further heat up the already surcharged political atmosphere in the state.

The court, however, rejected the plea of BJP for a CBI probe on the ground that it is a third party as the case is between the state and the accused.

The high court had dismissed the petition for CBI probe in November. However, accused Ramachandra Bharati, K. Nanda Kumar and D.P.S.K.V. N. Simhayaji had moved the Supreme Court, which then directed the high court to decide on the petitions seeking transfer of probe to the CBI.

The Cyberabad police arrested the three accused from a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of BRS with offers of huge money.

The raid was conducted by the police on a tip-off by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the MLAs. He alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others to make them defect to the BJP.

The state government subsequently constituted SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand to probe the case.BJP General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) President Tushar Vellapally and a doctor from Kerala, Jaggu Swamy, lawyers Srinivas and Pratap Goud and Nanda Kumar's wife Chitralekha were also summoned by the SIT for questioning. Santhosh, Vellapally, and Jaggu Swamy had approached the high court and secured a stay on the notices.

(With inputs from IANS)