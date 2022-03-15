Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: In a major relief for over 700 students who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, the Telangana government on Tuesday announced that it will bear the educational expenses of all the students in order to help them in completing their medical studies in the country. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, announcing the decision in the state legislative assembly, said that the state government will soon write to the Centre and seek permission to allow the Ukraine-returned students to complete their MBBS course in India.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said the students were studying medicine in various universities in Ukraine and the war has forced them to discontinue their education and return home. He said that since the students face an uncertain future due to the current situation in Ukraine, the state government is ready to bear the expenses to help them complete the MBBS.

His announcement came while he was replying to the debate on the Appropriation Bill. He said over 20,000 Indian students were stranded in Ukraine and had gone there to study medicine as there were no opportunities for them in India.

"To study MBBS in India, it was costing them over Rs 1 crore and since they could not afford this they went to Ukraine where they had to pay Rs 20-25 lakh," he said as quoted by IANS. "We will write to the Centre to say we will support them," the chief minister further added.

India has so far evacuated over 22,500 students from war-torn Ukraine. In a statement in Rajya Sabha, MEA S Jainshankar said that despite challenges posed by a serious ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India ensured the safe return of 22,500 citizens to their homes under 'Operation Ganga'. Jaishankar further said 150 foreign nationals of 18 countries were also evacuated from conflict zones and brought to India in line with India's principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Under 'Operation Ganga', Jaishankar said, 90 flights have been operated, out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were Indian Air-force flights. "The evacuation flights were from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. While Indian Air-Force rose to the occasion, most of the private airlines, that includes Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, Spice Jet, Vistara, Go-Air and Air Asia, also participated enthusiastically," he said.



(With IANS, ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan