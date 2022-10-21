Telangana Govt Permanently Closes Hyderabad School After 4-Year-Old Girl Raped

THE Telangana government on Friday derecognised a private school in Hyderabad after the school's principal driver se*xually assaulted a four-year-old girl.

Following the incident, education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy ordered the Hyderabad District Education Officer to cancel the recognition of DAV Public School.

However, to ensure that the education of the students belonging to the school remains unaffected, the minister directed DEO to make arrangements to shift them to other recognised schools.

She also ordered the DEO to take all the necessary steps to allay the apprehensions of the parents. and asked the officials to make sure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The minister's order came three days after the police arrested the driver of the school's principal for sexually assaulting the LKG student. The principal was also arrested for negligence.

Banjara Hills police on Tuesday arrested the driver of the school principal for the se*xual assault on the child.

According to police Beemana Rajani Kumar (34) was arrested and sent to jail. He has been booked under sections 376 A and B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 read with 5(1)(m) of the Protection of Children from Se*xual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the incident came to light after the parents of the victim noticed behavioural changes in her. On being asked about the change, the girl informed that Rajani Kumar had been se*xually assaulting her for the last three months.

Reportedly, the accused used to take her to a digital classroom from her classroom and would remove her clothes and se*xually assault her. Soon after the parents and relatives of the girl got to know about the incident, they rushed to the school and beat up the driver.

The police further arrested him and booked her under section 21 POCSO Act for negligence.

Earlier, on Thursday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a report from the state government on the incident. The governor expressed shock at the incident and called for immediate action against the culprit who perpetrated the heinous crime. She has also sought a detailed report on this incident from the government.

(With inputs from IANS)