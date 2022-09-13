Telangana Fire: 8 Killed, 4 Injured After Fire At Secunderabad EV-Bike Showroom Spreads To Hotel

EIGHT people, including a woman staying in a hotel, were killed in a midnight fire that originated from an electric bike showroom located below, in the Secunderabad area in Hyderabad. Seven others were injured and they were rushed to various hospitals, police said, adding that most of the victims were asphyxiated. The fire and smoke from the showroom engulfed Hotel Ruby Pride situated above the showroom killing the victims.

"It appears there are 23 rooms in all the four floors in the hotel. The smoke traversed through the staircase from the bottom up to the top floor and completely engulfed all floors. Some people who were sleeping in the first and second floors came to the corridor through the thick smoke and died due to asphyxiation," Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said.

The exact reasons for the fire, whether it is due to a short circuit or charging of batteries in the cellar or on the first floor where the scooter showroom is located, will be known after the Fire Department's investigation, he said. "The cellar which usually should be used for parking--obviously they are doing something else. That is a matter of inquiry," the official added.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued seven guests, who were trapped in the multi-storeyed building. They were shifted to hospitals. TV visuals suggested that some people tried to jump out of the hotel windows in a bid to escape the fire.

Meanwhile, consoling the loss of life, prime minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased, while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be paid to the injured", PM Modi said.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said a probe has been initiated. "Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened," the minister said.

The identity of the dealer and the make of the scooters being sold were not immediately clear. Police and firefighters used equipment such as cranes to pluck stranded hotel guests from the upper floors of the four-storey building as smoke billowed out of its windows

"The fire broke out last night around 9.30. The fire started in the basement, where a lot of electric bikes were parked. We don't know the origin of the fire as yet. 8 people have died & some are hospitalised. A case has been registered", Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad said.

A spate of fires this year in electric scooters has alarmed the government, keen to promote their use in its fight against pollution. Early investigations have identified faulty battery cells and modules among the main causes.

