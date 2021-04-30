Telangana COVID-19 Restrictions: This comes a day after the Telangana High Court asked the state government will it impose further restrictions to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The Telangana government on Friday said that it has decided to extend the night curfew in the state for seven more days till 5 am on May 8 in wake of the rising coronavirus cases across the country. In a statement, the state government said that the night curfew will begin at 9 pm and continue till 5 am in the morning.

This comes a day after the Telangana High Court asked the state government will it impose further restrictions to flatten the COVID-19 curve. The court had also directed the state government to be on alert to the current situation in Telangana.

"We are not compelling or recommending the State to go for this or that, in view of Centre’s advice. But, everyone should know about the decision at least one day before. Do you feel there would be radical changes in one day," the court had said.

Telangana on Friday reported over 7,600 cases and 53 fatalities that pushed the state's total caseload and death toll to 4.35 lakh and 2,261 respectively. The state health department said that maximum cases were reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (1,441), followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (631) and Rangareddy (484).

It said that the state currently has over 77,700 active COVID-19 cases while recovery rate has improved to 81.63 per cent as over 3.55 lakh have recovered from the infection.

Amid this current situation in the state, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Thursday blamed the Centre, saying it "failed" to assess the gravity of the second wave of the pandemic. He also said that the Centre

should take the responsibility to ensure sufficient stocks of live saving products.

"They (centre) failed to assess the gravity of the second wave. They even gave permission to Kumbh Mela," Rajender was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The Centre has not done anything so far. Vaccine is under their control. Similarly, remdesivir injections are under their control. Oxygen is also under their control. Most of the issues are not in the hands of states. But they (opposition parties) brand states as failures. It is not fair," he added.

