New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Telangana government has decided to extend COVID-19 restrictions in the state for 10 more days starting from June 10. Yes, the night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will continue for a few more days sleeping in mind the COVID-19 situations. The decision was taken to control the surge in cases of coronavirus in the state.

The state government has extended the ongoing lockdown with relaxations from 6 AM to 6 PM every day. The present lockdown will end on June 9.

Bordering areas such as Khammam, Nalgonda and Nagarjuna Sagar among others, will continue to have relaxation up to 2 PM only, given the intensity of the number of cases daily, an official release said.

"The state cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the Telangana for another ten days. The cabinet also decided to give relaxation from 6 am to 5 PM during the lock down and give one-hour grace period till 6 PM for people to reach home," it said.

The cabinet instructed the police to enforce the lockdown rules strictly from 6 PM till 6 AM next day, it said.

Presently the lockdown is being relaxed everyday from 6 Am to 1 PM and a grace period of one hour, up to 2 PM, for the people to reach homes.

As of June 8, Telangana has over 24,000 active COVID-19 cases. The Cabinet also decided to immediately issue ration cards to nearly 4.50 lakh eligible people who have already applied for them.

with inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal