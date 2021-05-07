Telangana COVID Curbs: In its latest guidelines, the Telangana government said that the night curfew, which will begin at 9 pm to continue till 5 am, will stay affected till May 15.

Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The Telangana government on Friday announced fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the state as it imposed an eight-hour night curfew and banned all public, social, political and sports gatherings amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases.

In its latest guidelines, the Telangana government said that the night curfew, which will begin at 9 pm to continue till 5 am, will stay affected till May 15 in the state.

It also said that only 100 people will be allowed in marriages and wedding ceremonies while the limit has been restricted to 20 in funerals and cremations, adding that it will be mandatory for people to follow appropriate COVID behaviour.

The fresh restrictions come two days after the Telangana High Court asked the state government to extend the night curfew and impose a weekend lockdown to control the surge in the cases. The High Court last week had also suggested the Telangana government to impose a complete lockdown in the state.

However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had refused to impose a lockdown in the state, saying it would lead to a collapse of the economy. He, however, had hinted that his government will impose stricter curbs in the state.

"What will happen to the workers who came from other states and are working in the rice mills if lockdown is imposed?," Rao was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Telangana reports 5,892 new COVID cases, 46 deaths

Telangana on Friday reported 5,892 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours that pushed active cases to 73,851 and toll to 2,625.

As per the state health department, Telangana's total caseload stands at 4.81 lakh while more than 4.05 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection.

"79.8 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic and 20.2 per cent cases in the state are symptomatic," it said, adding that the state's case fatality rate is 0.54 per cent.

