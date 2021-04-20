Telangana COVID Restrictions: The night curfew in Telangana will remain in force till May 1, 2021. The Telangana government, however, exempted all essential services during the night curfew.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced that a night curfew from 9 pm till 5 am will be imposed from today evening in the state in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The night curfew in Telangana will remain in force till May 1, 2021. The Telangana government, however, exempted all essential services during the night curfew.

"The various measures to control COVID-19 in the state have been reviewed. It is decided to introduce a night curfew in the state for the period from 9 PM to 5 AM till 30th April 2021 as a further measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19", Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in an order.

During the curfew period all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc shall close at 8 pm except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services such as media, e-commerce deliveries and Petrol pumps among others.

Movement of all people shall be prohibited from 9 pm onwards barring government officials, medical personnel and those coming from or going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on the production of a valid ticket, among others. The order said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential and non-essential goods and no separate permission or pass will be required for such movement.

Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time for the transportation of exempted categories of people during the period of night curfew, it added.

The announcement came as Telangana confirmed 5,926 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever in a single day, pushing the total infection count to over 3.61 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,856 with 18 more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 793, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 488 and Rangareddy 455. The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,61,359 while with 2029 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,16,650. The state has 42,853 active cases and over 1.22 lakh samples were tested on Monday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan