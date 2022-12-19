Telangana Congress Unit Trouble Intensifies; 13 Leaders Resign From Party Posts

These resignations came a day after some senior leaders announced the launch of the "Save Congress" movement in Telangana.

The crisis in the Telangana unit of Congress appears to have deepened on Sunday, with as many as 13 PCC members resigning from their respective posts. These resignations are part of a protest against the resignations of some senior leaders that have gained prominence among those who "migrated" to Congress from other parties.

Among the thirteen members who have resigned are sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy.

These resignations came a day after some senior leaders announced the launch of the "Save Congress" movement in Telangana to protect the party from the leaders who have come from other parties. They have called it a battle between the old Congress members and migrants from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Revanth Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, without responding to the reporters' queries on the internal tussle of the party, said that the party high command would look into all the issues. It is also being seen as an open revolt against Revantha Reddy, who came to the Congress from the TDP a few years ago.

Meanwhile, the central leadership has taken a serious view of the developments, and the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) in-charge secretaries have been asked to be in touch with the dissident leaders.

According to the AICC instructions, the party leaders will undertake "padyatras" from January 26 from the village level to the state level in Telangana, highlighting the failures of the state and central governments.

Reddy accused the government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of stealing valuable information from the "Congress' War Room," according to the news agency PTI.He said that the party workers will strive to bring the party back to power in the state.

After the grand old party's poor performance in the recent bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency, the state unit of the party is facing an internal tussle as many leaders recently expressed dissatisfaction over the jumbo PCC committees announced sometime back.