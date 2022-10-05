KCR Moves To National Front With Rechristening Of TRS To Bharat Rashtra Samithi

TELANGANA chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday announced the much-anticipated national front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Though KCR didn't launch a new political outfit, he renamed the TRS Bharat Rashtra Samithi, heralding the party's foray into national politics.

The decision to rechristen TRS to BRS was taken in the General body meeting of the party, where a resolution was passed by the TRS General Body.

Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meeting unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS. TRS activists who gathered outside the party headquarters, the venue for the meeting, burst into celebration soon after the announcement.

"Desh ke Neta KCR" chants reverberated and similar slogans were seen on posters. "Desh ke neta KCR," "Dear India he is coming", and "KCR is on the way", were among the slogans prominently displayed on banners, that could be seen in and around the venue of the meet besides other locations in the city.

As the clock struck 1:19 pm, an auspicious time set for the occasion, KCR announced the launch of the national party. The party also communicated the change in the name of the party and amendment to the party constitution to the Election Commission of India. In a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India, TRS general secretary communicated that the general body meeting passed a resolution to change the name of the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy, president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan and other leaders of the two parties, who attended the meeting, greeted KCR.

A total of 283 delegates including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party executive committee members, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, district party presidents and chairpersons of corporations attended the meeting.

It was in 2001 that KCR floated TRS to revive the movement for separate statehood to Telangana. After achieving the goal in 2014 following a 13-year-long struggle, he formed the first government in the new state and retained power in 2018.

