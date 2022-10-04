Telangana CM KCR Likely To Announce Name Of His National Party On Dussehra

TELANGANA Chief Minister and TRS party supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce the name of his national party on October 5 in an effort to elevate his status as a national leader ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, there is a great likelihood that KCR will reveal the name of his national party on Dussehra. The TRS party meeting will take place on Dussehra at 11 am in Telangana Bhavan, an official release from K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.

The chief minister said that the notification for the bye-election to Munugodu Assembly would not affect the general body meeting organised on Dussehra. He also requested party leaders to attend the meeting within the specified time.

There is speculation that KCR may reveal the details of his strategy for national politics after the meeting. It is also believed that a delegation of TRS party leaders will leave for Delhi to change the name of the party. According to the sources, KCR will be addressing a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy in his sharp attack on NDA said it has failed in all aspects of the government, the people of the nation looking for a strong national platform. "The people of the Nation are looking for a strong National platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance. KCR spoke about the national platforms and going to the national level,” Reddy said.

Calling the Telangana CM's attempt to start a national party 'meaningless', a leader of the Telangana Congress and a former MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi said,” CM KCR has cheated the people of Telangana and now wants to cheat the people of the nation. This is just a cover-up of his failures and a tactic to divert the money from the Delhi liquor scam of his family members".

"KCR is just trying to divide the opposition for the benefit of the BJP party. Congress is the only way to a BJP-free country. If KCR wishes it, he should join Congress. However, the Congress does not want any alliance with the TRS party at the state level," said Yaskhi.

(With ANI Inputs)