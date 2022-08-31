Telangana CM KCR Shares Stage With Nitish Kumar In Bihar, Calls For 'BJP-Mukt Bharat'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao shared the stage with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and lashed out at the Centre for the "faulty policies" including inflation and said the BJP is insensitive towards the needs of the state. Rao said that Nitish Kumar is a big leader and the Centre has not even fulfilled its promise of granting special status to Bihar.

Taking a dig at the Centre, KCR said, "Before the Modi-led BJP government, Rupee never depreciated so much. Why do farmers have to protest for over a year? The country faced losses in every sector due to the failures of the policies implemented by the Centre."

KCR went ahead and criticised the BJP's mission of eliminating all opposition parties from the political arena. "It is a shame that the ruling party says that they will finish all other political parties," he added.

Further supporting the calls for a united opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, KCR said that all like-minded parties should come together to form a BJP-Mukt Bharat.

"All opposition parties should come together and raise the slogan for a BJP-mukt Bharat. We will try to unite all Opposition parties in the country," he said, adding, "you will see the results that we will bring together with like-minded parties and thrash out all the contentious issues."

Rao along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday provided financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley and to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in a fire incident in Secunderabad.

In June 2020, 19 jawans were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Earlier, the Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, who was from his state. In an unfortunate incident, a total of 12 people who hailed from Bihar were charred to death in the fire at a timber godown in Telangana's Secunderabad.

KCR arrived in Patna on Wednesday and was received by Nitish at the Patna airport earlier in the day. KCR's visit comes at a time when Nitish Kumar left the NDA and joined hands with RJD and Congress to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar.

The political scenario in the state has changed since Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and staked a claim to form a government with RJD earlier this month. Nitish Kumar had broken away from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The Chief Minister and his deputy - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav - took oath on August 10.



(With ANI Inputs)