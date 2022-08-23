Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Over Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Muhammad

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad. This comes a day after massive protests erupted in parts of Hyderabad late on Monday night after Singh released a video in which he purportedly made the remarks.

The BJP leader's arrest comes months after a massive row erupted over former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remark on the Prophet. Sharma, who is now facing 10 cases across the country over her remarks, was later suspended by the BJP, which said her statements do not reflect India and the government's stand in any manner.

"BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. Protests erupted at South Zone DCP office last night demanding action against him. Case registered under section 295(a), 153(a) and other sections," the Hyderabad Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We immediately took all the details from them and registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and further probe into the case has been initiated," the police added.

Singh, an MLA from Hyderabad's Goshamahal, has been in the news on several occasions in the past. In his YouTube video titled 'Farooqui Ke Aaka Ka Ithihas Suniye', Singh had "abused" comedian Munawar Faruqui and said that he hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Singh, who was put under house arrest on August 19 after he opposed the show that was held by Faruqui, had also alleged that the standup comedian was given protection by the Hyderabad Police, which helped him make his show successful.

"This is the first video where I have spoken like this. What is the reason? Because one person hurled abuses at my Lord Ram and Sita Mata. He did comedy on my gods and today, without any other option left, I am doing comedy on your mother. This is my anguish," he had said, as reported by The Indian Express.