Watch: Telangana BJP Chief's Son Seen Assaulting Fellow Student In Viral Video; Case Filed

Telangana BJP chief's son Bandi Bhagirathi Sai has been named in a FIR for assaulting a fellow student the Mahindra University. Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP state Chief, alleged this is a conspiracy by CM Chandrashekar Rao to settle 'political scores'.

By JE News Desk
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:02 PM IST
Minute Read
Watch: Telangana BJP Chief's Son Seen Assaulting Fellow Student In Viral Video; Case Filed
Telangana BJP chief's son Bandi Bhagirath Sai was seen assaulting a fellow student for misbehaving with his friend's sister, a case has been registered against Sai.

A CASE has been lodged against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Bhagirath Sai who allegedly assaulted a fellow student. A purported video of the incident is doing rounds on the internet in which Bhagirath Sai can be seen slapping the man repeatedly. The complaint against Bhagirath Sai was filed by the university -- Mahindra University -- itself.

In another video which went viral on the internet, the victim, identified as Sriram, was thrashed and abused by five to six other students accompanying Bhagirath Sai. In the video, Bhagirath Sai can been punching the victim in his face while he was surrounded by the other men who later also joined Bhagirath in the abuse.

Also Watch:

"Case filed against Bandi Sai Bhageerath after a complaint from college authorities. He's the son of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. We took up investigation. Notice will be served," senior official of the Telangana Police, as quoted by ANI, said.

Also Read
IIT Student Dead, Another Injured In Delhi Hit-And-Run, Search On To Nab..
IIT Student Dead, Another Injured In Delhi Hit-And-Run, Search On To Nab..

However, the BJPchief Sanjay Bandi Kumar's office later released a video in which the victim -- Sriram -- could be seen confessing to misbehaving with the sister of Bhagirath Sai's friend. Sriram, in the video, said that he had sent an objectional text to the girl. He further claimed that the video of his assault was an old one and the men have even reached a compromise since then.

Leaders and supporters of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) widely shared the video and trained guns on the BJP leader. Reacting to it Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is using this incident as part of a conpiracy to settle "political scores".

Also Read
Jahangirpuri Terror Suspects Were In Contact With 4 Terrorists, Gangsters..
Jahangirpuri Terror Suspects Were In Contact With 4 Terrorists, Gangsters..

"Students fight and patch up, they should keep children out of politics. The complaint was filed by the university at the behest of the Chief Minister because he wants to silence me," he said, lashing out at the Chief Minister.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.