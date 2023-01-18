Watch: Telangana BJP Chief's Son Seen Assaulting Fellow Student In Viral Video; Case Filed

Telangana BJP chief's son Bandi Bhagirath Sai was seen assaulting a fellow student for misbehaving with his friend's sister, a case has been registered against Sai.

A CASE has been lodged against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Bhagirath Sai who allegedly assaulted a fellow student. A purported video of the incident is doing rounds on the internet in which Bhagirath Sai can be seen slapping the man repeatedly. The complaint against Bhagirath Sai was filed by the university -- Mahindra University -- itself.

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay's son Bandi Bhagirath is the one seen assaulting a batchmate. The victim allegedly was getting close to a sister of Bhagirath's friend and hence the altercation. Later, victim released a video claiming he has no complaint. No case registered. pic.twitter.com/8mUtrp4xcc — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) January 17, 2023

In another video which went viral on the internet, the victim, identified as Sriram, was thrashed and abused by five to six other students accompanying Bhagirath Sai. In the video, Bhagirath Sai can been punching the victim in his face while he was surrounded by the other men who later also joined Bhagirath in the abuse.

"Case filed against Bandi Sai Bhageerath after a complaint from college authorities. He's the son of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. We took up investigation. Notice will be served," senior official of the Telangana Police, as quoted by ANI, said.

However, the BJPchief Sanjay Bandi Kumar's office later released a video in which the victim -- Sriram -- could be seen confessing to misbehaving with the sister of Bhagirath Sai's friend. Sriram, in the video, said that he had sent an objectional text to the girl. He further claimed that the video of his assault was an old one and the men have even reached a compromise since then.

Minutes after this video came to light, victim Sriram released a video saying that #BandiSanjaySon attacked him because he troubled a girl. Quite a confession from the victim himself. BUT how is it right to hit anyone? How is the BJP president’s son judge, jury & executioner? pic.twitter.com/0AoxDYPiEl — Revathi (@revathitweets) January 17, 2023

Leaders and supporters of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) widely shared the video and trained guns on the BJP leader. Reacting to it Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is using this incident as part of a conpiracy to settle "political scores".

"Students fight and patch up, they should keep children out of politics. The complaint was filed by the university at the behest of the Chief Minister because he wants to silence me," he said, lashing out at the Chief Minister.