BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Opened Emergency Exit Door Of Indigo Flight, Alleges Eyewitness

Tejasvi Surya has been identified as the man who opened the emergency exit door onboard an Indigo flight in December last year.

The passenger who accidently opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo flight on December 10 has been identified as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. While the Indian aviation regulator refrained from naming Surya, an eyewitness said it was the Bengaluru South MP who opened the emergency door by mistake, according to a report by The News Minute.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday informed, through an official communication, that a passenger on board an IndiGo Chennai-Tiruchirapalli flight had opened the emergency exit door. The incident caused the flight to be delayed by two hours as passengers had to be deplaned and inspections had to be made.

DGCA has today also said that it has taken due note of the incident and ordered a probe into the matter, ANI reported without naming the perpetrator of the act that could invite legal action. An earlier comunication from the DGCA had said the flight was flying to Trivandrum, but later a clarification was issued saying it was flying to Tiruchirappalli.

"The incident was duly reported. It appears that the passenger opened the RH emergency exit door by mistake while the aircraft was still on the ground. The crew moved in swiftly and all appropriate action to restore airworthiness such as reinstalling the door, pressurisation check was carried out before the flight was cleared for departure. No safety protocol was compromised with," a senior DGCA official was quoted by ANI saying.

However, the TNM report offered a very different account of the incident. It quoted eye witnesses saying that the cabin crew were explaing safety protocol to be followed to the passengers when the incident happened. Surya was sitting near one of the emergency exits.

“He was listening to it carefully and minutes after that he pulled the lever resulting in the opening of the emergency exit. Immediately, we were all deplaned and made to sit in a bus,” one passenger said, as quoted by TNM.

Authorities of the airline and those from the Central Insddustrial Security Force (CISF) immediately reached the spot to get a handle on the situation. Two hours had been wasted before the flight could take off. The TNM report further quoted IndiGo officials saying Tejasvi Surya was even made to apologise in written form by the crew since it is a violation of safety protocols. The MP was allowed to proceed further without any further investigation, the report said.

