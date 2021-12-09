New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lalu Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav got married to Rajshri in a ceremony in Delhi on Friday, December 9. A few hours after the engagement, the couple tied the knot. The wedding ceremony took place at Misa Bharti's farmhouse located at Sainik Farms in the national capital.

RJD Supremo's younger son Tejashwi Yadav's wedding was a low-key affair and only selected guests and family attended the ceremony on Thursday.

Amid all the secrecy and rumours on the alleged bride-to-be and wedding ceremony, the official confirmation of the engagement and wedding of Tejashwi was made by his elder sister Rohini Archarya on her official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya posted a photograph and congratulated the couple on Twitter on Thursday.

See the photos of the Newly married Couple here:

Lots of love, blessings and happiness for my newly married couple 💕 pic.twitter.com/SFfld1sgFk — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021



Guest at Tejashwi- Rajshri Wedding

According to the reports, There were multiple bouncers that could be seen outside the venue in Sainik Farm where the ceremony was held. The ceremony was attended by Mulayam Singh Yadav as many vehicles of Samajwadi Party was spotted parked in the area.

Apart from the speculated attendance of Mulayam singh Yadav, Lalu Yadav's daughter who is married in Rewari, her Father in law Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, and her husband Chiranjeev Rao and other family members attended the wedding.

Pictures from the wedding :

After the marriage, Tejashwi will reach Bihar with his bride on Saturday 11th December. Also, the Yadav family will also return to Patna on the same day.

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav is the youngest and last among his 8 siblings to get married. A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, he is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and MLA from Raghopur's seat. He was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2015 to 2017.

Posted By: Ashita Singh