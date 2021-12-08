New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Lalu Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav are reportedly set to tie the knot with a Delhi-based girl on Thursday. As per the reports, the wedding ceremony and all the other details related to it have been kept secret also, the only few close relatives and friends of the Yadav family will attend the ceremony in Delhi.

While the whole Yadav family and thier relatives are tight-lipped over the details of the younger son's bride-to-be. It has been revealed from sources that Tejashwi Yadav will marry Rajshree who is based in Delhi itself.

It has been also revealed that both Tejashwi and Rajshree have known each other for a long time and that talks over their engagement were going on in the Yadav family for months and now the date has been finalized in December.

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's bride to be?

Rajshree is set to marry RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a low-key affair in Delhi. She resides in Delhi but hails from Haryana. The family of the groom and bride have known each other for a long time and they want to keep their marriage a secret.

Let us inform you that, Lalu Yadav's daughter is married to Chiranjeev Rao who is the son of former minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav. Chiranjeevi's family hails from Rewari and it has been reported that Tejashwi's bride to be Rajshree's family are connected to Captain Ajay Singh Yadav.

According to the reports, Only about 50 people will be in attendance at the engagement on Thursday. Also, Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi is the youngest among 7 sisters and two brothers and the only one left in the family left to be married.

Tejashwi Yadav was Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar when RJD and JDU alliance won the election in the last to last session. He is known to be the inheritor of his father’s political legacy.

