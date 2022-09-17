CBI Moves Delhi Court Seeking Cancellation Of Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s Bail In IRCTC Scam

The IRCTC scam is related to the alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri, Odisha, to a private firm in 2006, involving a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot in the Bihar capital, Patna

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav(ANI)

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an application in a Delhi court on Saturday against Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case. The CBI sought the cancellation of bail granted to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader in the case.

According to the inputs by the news agency ANI, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was issued a notice by special judge Geetanjali Goel on the CBI's plea and his response was sought on the matter.

The scam is related to the alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri, Odisha, to a private firm in 2006, involving a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot in the Bihar capital, Patna. The CBI has charged 12 people and two businesses in the IRCTC hotel maintenance contract case. The Enforcement Directorate has also filed a chargesheet in the case and has accused them of money laundering.

Tejashwi Yadav and his mother, Rabri Devi, were granted bail in the case in 2018.

